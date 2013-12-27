© mopic-_dreamstime.com

You forgot about Nokia, didn't you!

We're written a lot about smartwatches as of late. The trendy newcomers seem to be (or at least are rumoured to be) on the agenda of almost every electronics company.

Apple, Samsung, LG, Nike and ... all of which have been linked to smartwatches. But - admit it - most of us did not have Nokia on their radars. But, the Finnish superheros allegedly are busy with a smartwatch too ... said to make an entrance in 3Q/2014.



And no no no ... "that ain't no Microsoft gadget neither". As only the handset division will soon be all American, this rumoured smartwatch should be a very Finnish and very Nokia-ish product. As many a rumour have surfaced in the past - that came to nothing - we have to sit this one out too.