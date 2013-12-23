© Nordson

Nordson expands to new facilities in Taiwan

Nordson Corporation's Advanced Technology Systems operation in Taiwan has moved to a new facility that doubles its footprint.

The new facility will encompass enhanced engineering, applications, sales, service, and support for its electronics manufacturing customers. Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems operation manufactures precision dispensing, fluid management, test and inspection, and surface treatment products and includes the Nordson ASYMTEK, DAGE, EFD, MARCH, and YESTECH lines of business.



“Our upgraded facility will give us the ability to develop deeper process solutions for our customers by using equipment from one line of business to improve or verify the performance of another,” explained Greg Wood, vice president, Nordson Advanced Technology, Asia. “We have seen strong growth in Taiwan over the past few years. We anticipate that growth rate will continue as we launch new products aimed specifically at PCBs, semiconductor and LED packages, and wafer level processing and assembly.”