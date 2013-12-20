© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

A Korean/Russian team for Europe

Tallin saw a new company come to life earlier this year, in quite an unusual fashion. Take four Korean equipment manufacturers, add a Russian distributor, and there you have it; Korean SMT Solutions.

The new company is the European wing of Russian LionTech, comprised of Mirae, Mirtec, SJ Inno Tech and TSM. The main goal is to promote process solutions for electronics assembling, based on equipment from Korean vendors. An with this in mind, the four vendors have united their efforts to supply European manufacturers with equipment.



LionTech has been supplying Russian electronics manufacturers with Korean equipment for years. And now, thanks to establishing of KKS within the European Union – which reduces the time between purchasing and installation, as well as secures the supply of spare parts for Europe – the company has set its sight for Europe.



Korean SMT Solutions supplies equipment directly to the Baltic States (Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia) and to ex-USSR countries (Russia, Ukraine, Belorussia, Moldova, Kazakhstan etc.). In all other European Union countries KSS renders consultations and prepares projects for the customers - in these countries, the equipment is sold by the local distributors.