Last day of work today!

Most of the 109 AT&S employees at the Klagenfurt facility will have that or a similar sentence on their lips. Friday, December 20 will be their last work day for the PCB manufacturer.

However, the closure is no surprise announcement. The manufacturer made the relevant announcement already back in May this year (evertiq reported). It is - however - interesting to know that none of the employees has been laid off. All contracts were terminated by mutual agreement, covered by a social plan, the chairman of the works council Manfred Kleiner stated for the ORF.



Only 36 employees will stay on until the end of February to 'clear the decks' for the final closure of the facility.



“Despite pursuing all of the options open to us, we were unable to bring capacity utilisation to an economically viable level in Klagenfurt. As a result it will not be possible to significantly improve the long-term earnings situation at the plant. We examined each of the alternatives available to us exhaustively, but were eventually forced to concede that none would have delivered the necessary improvements”, explained AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer the decision in May.