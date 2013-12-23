© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

Japan Display to establish a new subsidiary

Japan Display has decided to make Star World Technology Corporation, into a subsidiary of Taiwan Display ( JDI's wholly owned subsidiary), by acquiring approximately 80% of STC's outstanding common shares through TDI.

JDI also decided to establish a new subsidiary of TDI in Shenzhen, China. The 80% of outstanding common shares in STC will be acquired by TDI when the Taiwanese manufacturer increases its capital through private placement. Both companies will become consolidated subsidiaries of JDI.



The principal objective of TDI is to expand business in the market for small and medium-sized displays, its main business domain; particularly in the Chinese market, which is growing rapidly. TDI believes that it is indispensable to focus on the Chinese market and locally establish and maintain all necessary functions such as design, module production, and sales and quality support in China.



From this perspective, TDI decided to obtain a local module production base by making STC, which owns a factory in Zhuhai, China, into its subsidiary and to establish a new subsidiary in Shenzhen, China around the end of January, 2014 to sell and design products, and provide product quality support, to Chinese customers.