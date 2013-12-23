© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

LPKF acquires outstanding shares in Slovenian subsidiary

25% of the shares in the Slovenian subsidiary were held by the Zepic family, who founded the company together with LPKF 19 years ago. LPKF has now taken over the last remaining minority interests within the Group.

The Slovenian subsidiary LPKF Laser & Elektronika d.o.o. in Naklo has been making contributions to the Group's profitable growth for many years. Next to the development, manufacturing and sales of SMT Prototyping equipment, systems for the production of PCB prototypes are manufactured in Slovenia. Naklo also develops and produces laser sources which are used exclusively in the systems of the LPKF Group.



Further, LPKF in Naklo develops and produces cost effective laser systems which are used in Prototyping as well as mass production. 25% of the shares in the Slovenian subsidiary were held by the Zepic family, who founded the company together with LPKF 19 years ago. By acquiring these shares, LPKF has now taken over the last remaining minority interests within the Group, thus holding 100% of the shares in all of its subsidiaries.



'We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Janez Zepic and Mr. Tomaz Zepic very much for their great dedication in building and successfully managing LPKF d.o.o.,' said Dr. Ingo Bretthauer, CEO of LPKF AG.



The acquisition of the outstanding shares in the LPKF subsidiary has now become effective. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.