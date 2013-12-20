© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Kitron receives the first prototype orders from Cassidian

Kitron has received the first orders from Cassidian Optronics GmbH. The orders cover prototype production of power supply units for one of Cassidian Optronic's target acquisition systems.

Cassidian Optronics is a subsidiary of Cassidian, the defense branch of EADS, the future Airbus Group, which also includes Airbus and Eurocopter among its divisions.



"Kitron has over a long period of time worked hard to win Cassidian Optronics as a new client. We have involved our entire organization in the process, as Cassidian, respectively the future Airbus Defence and Space, is considered to be key to our future growth in the German defense industry," says Tommy P. Storstein, Corporate Sales Director at Kitron ASA.



"These initial orders are of limited value in terms of revenue, but they are a milestone for Kitron's operations in Germany. They exemplify our objective of doing business with the major players within our defined segments. These orders are expected to give us a substantial business potential with the whole affiliated group in the future," Storstein adds.



Kitron's facilities in Germany will be responsible for all deliverables to Cassidian Optronics, while the manufacturing will take place at Kitron's factory in Lithuania.