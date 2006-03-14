SMT & Inspection | March 14, 2006
Aeroflex and 7 layers partner on<br>3G handset conformance testing
Aeroflex and 7 layers have announced a partnership on 3G mobile handset conformance testing under which the 7 layers test and service facility in UK will use Aeroflex's 6401 AIME/CT conformance system complete with inter-system handover capability (ISHO) for its 3G handset testing requirements.
The partnership is the result of the long-standing working relationship between the two companies which goes back to the inception of 7 layers in UK in 2001.
The Aeroflex 6401 AIME/CT conformance test system is being used within the 7 layers Rapid Response Network of test facilities. The Rapid Response Network connects the 7 layers test laboratories into a global virtual platform for the simultaneous testing of customer projects and ensures seamless information transfer between the various sites. The 6401 AIME/CT is a useful addition to the comprehensive test service portfolio of the 7 layers group thus offering clients an even wider choice of high quality test systems. Installed and commissioned at the company's test laboratory on Melbourn Science Park (near Cambridge) in the UK, the 6401 AIME/CT with ISHO conformance test system is already being extensively used to enable its customers to easily satisfy all the requirements of the influential GCF and PTCRB certification programmes as well as regulatory approval.
"Aeroflex is an ideal 3G test partner for us for two main reasons," commented Laurence Richardson, Managing Director of 7 layers in the UK.
"Over the years Aeroflex has demonstrated a clear-cut ability to be at the leading edge of test case development which is absolutely vital for us as new 3G capabilities such as HSDPA and HSUPA start to come on stream. Furthermore, from an engineering perspective, the 6401 is a highly accessible test platform and could be easily integrated into the InterLab system. Interlab is being used by the 7 layers group in order to automate a large amount of processes, connect the test centres with one another and provide clients with real-time web-access to their test projects."
"We have worked with 7 layers in UK since its formation in 2001during which time the company has established a pre-eminent position in the mobile handset testing market," said Steve Smith, Business Unit Manager at Aeroflex Test Solutions, Wireless Division. "We are extremely pleased that the company has decided to maintain our relationship and chosen us as its 3G mobile handset testing partner."
