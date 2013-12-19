© vladek-dreamstime.com

EU wants a common charger for all mobile phones

Mobile phone manufacturers might be obliged to provide a common battery charger in order to cut cost and waste.

The common charger is part of a provisional deal on radio equipment rules struck by members of the European Parliament (MEP) and the Lithuanian Presidency of the Council of Ministers on Thursday (2013-12-19). This is part of an overhaul regarding radio equipment.



MEPs ensured that the new radio equipment rules will oblige manufacturers to make mobile phones compatible with a common charger. That it will simplify the use of radio equipment and reduce unnecessary waste and cost for consumers.



If approved, the member states will have two years to transpose the rules into their national law and manufactures will have an additional year to comply.



The provisional agreement needs to be adopted formally by all member states as well as the Internal Market Committee. The full House can probably vote in March next year.