The Brazilian government goes with Gripen

The Brazilian government has announced the selection of Gripen NG. The announcement will be followed by negotiations with the Brazilian Air Force aiming at a procurement of 36 Gripen NG.

The offer presented to the Brazilian Government by Saab includes Gripen NG, sub-systems for Gripen NG, a technology transfer package, a financing package as well as long term bi-lateral collaboration between the Brazilian and Swedish Governments.



This will be followed by negotiations with the Brazilian Air Force aiming at a procurement of 36 Gripen NG. After finalized negotiations an agreement can be reached between Saab and Brazil and an order for Gripen NG placed.



”I am extremely proud of the confidence that the Brazilian government has placed in Gripen NG. Saab regards the announcement today as a strong commitment of the Brazilian Government and we are looking forward to provide the Brazilian Air Force with the world-leading and most affordable fighter. Furthermore, this announcement is very significant for the collaboration between Brazil and Sweden. We stand prepared to start the industrial collaboration as planned, with its positive effects for Brazilian industry”, says Saab CEO Håkan Buskhe.