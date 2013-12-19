© mopic-_dreamstime.com

Foxconn to establish panel R&D center in Taiwan

Foxconn Electronics is planning to set up an R&D center in Taiwan to assist its panel and touchscreen technology R&D center in Japan.

The center, which is expected to focus on the development of technologies such as OLED, for its Japanese counterpart, The center is expected to launch its operations in early 2014, reports Digitimes, citing sources from the upstream supply chain.