Organizational changes at Q.P.I

Q.P.I. Circuits B.V. and Q.P.I. Electronic Design Automatisation B.V. will become one. The new subsidiary will be called called Q.P.I. Group B.V.

In the other branches of Q.P.I these activities were already merged. The merge was prompted by an increasing interdependence of the activities carried out for the customers of Q.P.I.



Keeping optimal customer focus proved to be difficult with multiple companies, the company believes tha the new organizational structure better equipped to do so.