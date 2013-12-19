© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

BlackBerry appoints leader for Enterprise Service Business

John Sims will join BlackBerry as President of the company's Global Enterprise Services.

“I am pleased to welcome such a seasoned executive as John to BlackBerry to help lead our key business operations through our ongoing reorganization and transition,” said John Chen, Executive Chair and CEO of BlackBerry. “His extensive experience in transforming businesses, redefining brands and motivating teams will be a tremendous asset to BlackBerry as we reshape the Company to be more nimble and focused. The changes we are making demonstrate our commitment to innovating for current customers who count on BlackBerry, and the new users who are just learning how powerful and compelling the BlackBerry 10 platform can be. John will be central to all of those efforts.”



John Sims joins BlackBerry in January from SAP, where he served as President of SAP’s Mobile Services business. Before joining SAP, John held leadership positions at 724 Solutions, TANTAU Software, Intrado and Tandem Computers.