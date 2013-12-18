© vladek-dreamstime.com

Trimet acquires aluminum plants in France

Trimet Aluminium SE has acquired two production plants in France from Rio Tinto Alcan.

In July of this year, Trimet made a binding offer to take over and continue production at the aluminum plants in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Castelsarrasin. The acquisition has now been approved by the national and European regulatory authorities. Alongside the main shareholder, Trimet Aluminium SE, the French energy provider EDF holds a minority stake in Trimet France SAS.



At both locations, some 500 employees produce high-quality aluminum wire, which is processed into electrical lines for the energy sector, among other uses, and into connectors for the automotive industry. By entering into this product segment, Trimet is expanding its product portfolio.



“There is great demand for aluminum wire in the European processing industry. By supplying complex alloys and customized solutions, we are strengthening our long-term core competence as a specialty supplier within this product group,” said Dr. Martin Iffert, CEO of Trimet Aluminium SE, who will manage the fortunes of Trimet France SAS as President of the company.



“The locations are perfectly compatible with Trimet's strategic direction, both in terms of the qualified employees and the technical level of the systems. On this basis, we will align the sophisticated products more closely to the needs of our customers,” he added.