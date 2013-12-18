© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Kitron signs agreement with Maquet

Kitron ASA has signed a general agreement for future business relations with Maquet Critical Care AB, part of Getinge Group. The agreement includes deliveries of mechanical and electronic-based products.

"Medical equipment is one of Kitron's main segments, and we are thrilled to have Maquet Critical Care as a customer. Maquet has earned the confidence of hospitals and physicians for over 175 years, and the trust the company puts in Kitron is a seal of approval, says Dag Songedal, Interim CEO of Kitron ASA.



The purpose of the agreement is to expand the global relationship between Maquet Critical Care AB and Kitron ASA. This agreement creates possibilities for both parties. An essential part of the agreement is a deeper relation with Kitron's global operations (Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and China). The agreement will be used for complex production of medical equipment including printed circuit boards, mechanical assembly and testing.