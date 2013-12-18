© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com General | December 18, 2013
BASF to build engineering plastics compounding plant in Yesan, Korea
BASF will build a compounding plant for engineering plastics Ultramid (polyamide) and Ultradur (polybutylene terephthalate, PBT) compounds in Yesan, Chung Nam Province, Korea.
The new plant is expected to begin construction by first half of 2014 and operations from the end of 2015, and will create more than 30 new jobs.
With an initial annual capacity of 36'000 metric tons, the new plant will more than double the total compounding capacity of BASF’s engineering plastics in Korea.
“As the leading producer and preferred business partner of engineering plastics, we continuously strengthen our position in the key markets. Our investment in Yesan is a milestone in Korea and is indicative of the success that we have had in this market. By expanding our presence in optimal locations within the country, such as Yesan, we will be able to further our collaboration with and strengthen our supply position to customers in Korea,” said Mr. Raimar Jahn, President, Performance Materials, BASF.
“This is our first plant at the Yesan site in Korea and it is an important contribution to achieve our strategic targets. With its excellent infrastructure, Yesan offers a favorable environment for the further expansion of the plant in the future to meet the growing demand of our engineering plastic solutions for the automotive and electrical & electronic industry in Korea,” said Mr. WooSung Shin, Managing Director, BASF Korea.
Similar to the compounding plant in Ansan, Korea and other Asian locations, the new plant in Yesan will produce Ultramid and Ultradur compounds. Ultramid and Ultradur are used, for example, in automotive parts as well as the electrical and electronics industry.
With an initial annual capacity of 36'000 metric tons, the new plant will more than double the total compounding capacity of BASF’s engineering plastics in Korea.
“As the leading producer and preferred business partner of engineering plastics, we continuously strengthen our position in the key markets. Our investment in Yesan is a milestone in Korea and is indicative of the success that we have had in this market. By expanding our presence in optimal locations within the country, such as Yesan, we will be able to further our collaboration with and strengthen our supply position to customers in Korea,” said Mr. Raimar Jahn, President, Performance Materials, BASF.
“This is our first plant at the Yesan site in Korea and it is an important contribution to achieve our strategic targets. With its excellent infrastructure, Yesan offers a favorable environment for the further expansion of the plant in the future to meet the growing demand of our engineering plastic solutions for the automotive and electrical & electronic industry in Korea,” said Mr. WooSung Shin, Managing Director, BASF Korea.
Similar to the compounding plant in Ansan, Korea and other Asian locations, the new plant in Yesan will produce Ultramid and Ultradur compounds. Ultramid and Ultradur are used, for example, in automotive parts as well as the electrical and electronics industry.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments