© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

BASF to build engineering plastics compounding plant in Yesan, Korea

BASF will build a compounding plant for engineering plastics Ultramid (polyamide) and Ultradur (polybutylene terephthalate, PBT) compounds in Yesan, Chung Nam Province, Korea.

The new plant is expected to begin construction by first half of 2014 and operations from the end of 2015, and will create more than 30 new jobs.



With an initial annual capacity of 36'000 metric tons, the new plant will more than double the total compounding capacity of BASF’s engineering plastics in Korea.



“As the leading producer and preferred business partner of engineering plastics, we continuously strengthen our position in the key markets. Our investment in Yesan is a milestone in Korea and is indicative of the success that we have had in this market. By expanding our presence in optimal locations within the country, such as Yesan, we will be able to further our collaboration with and strengthen our supply position to customers in Korea,” said Mr. Raimar Jahn, President, Performance Materials, BASF.



“This is our first plant at the Yesan site in Korea and it is an important contribution to achieve our strategic targets. With its excellent infrastructure, Yesan offers a favorable environment for the further expansion of the plant in the future to meet the growing demand of our engineering plastic solutions for the automotive and electrical & electronic industry in Korea,” said Mr. WooSung Shin, Managing Director, BASF Korea.



Similar to the compounding plant in Ansan, Korea and other Asian locations, the new plant in Yesan will produce Ultramid and Ultradur compounds. Ultramid and Ultradur are used, for example, in automotive parts as well as the electrical and electronics industry.