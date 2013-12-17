© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Kitron expands business with Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group has decided to renew its contract with Kitron and has increased the contract scope by adding new products.

The annual revenues under the new contract could be in the range of roughly EUR 2.95 million until 2017. This would represent a doubling of current levels.



"Our cooperation with Husqvarna Group has been very rewarding over the years, as they have been in the forefront of developing new technology for the outdoor power product business. This has made us continuously work smarter and more efficiently. I regard the renewed confidence in Kitron as a solid recognition of our production processes and our ability to understand and meet Husqvarna Group's true needs," says Dag Songedal, interim CEO of Kitron ASA.



Manufacturing will take place at Kitron's factory in Lithuania, while some of the technical services will be developed by Kitron Sweden in close proximity to Husqvarna's facility in Husqvarna.