Orbotech cleared of charges of espionage

Orbotech, along with five employees, has been found not guilty on all charges in an espionage case in Korea. However, one employee was found guilty of certain legal violations and was fined USD 10'000.

The Seoul Central District Court cleared the company and its employees of the charges of industrial espionage and the theft of corporate secrets from LG and Samsung



According to the accusation, employees of Orbotech Korea took photos of OLED technology circuits during a repair-visit to facilities of each of the plaintiffs. These photographs were allegedly sold to Chinese manufacturer BOE Technology Group, reports Israeli media outlet Globes.