Kongsberg receives order from Swiss Army

Kongsberg has received an order valued at roughly EUR 23.18 million from the Swiss Army for the delivery of PROTECTOR Weapon Control System including logistics for the Swiss vehicle program GMTF RP13.

This contract is the fourth major PROTECTOR RWS contract between the Swiss Army and Kongsberg since 2006. Deliveries will commence February 2015, and the systems will be produced in Kongsberg, Norway.