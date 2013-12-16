© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Isola expands production in Asia

Isola Group has transitioned the manufacturing of its low-loss, I-Speed material to Asia. The move was in response to an increased demand for I-Speed products.

Isola will manufacture I-Speed at its plant in Yangmei, Taiwan. This manufacturing facility is Isola’s flagship, high-speed digital manufacturing center. I-Speed will also continue to be manufactured at the company’s facility in Chandler, Arizona.



Ray Sharpe, President and CEO of Isola, commented, “In addition to reducing the cost of I-Speed in Asia, this transition will reduce lead times and enables our customers to be more responsive to the market.”