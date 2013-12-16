© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

Aspocomp ordered to pay former employees

The Helsinki court of appeal ordered Aspocomp to pay compensation to former employees of Aspocomp S.A.S

The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the decision rendered by the Helsinki District Court confirming the previous decision by the Court of Appeal of Rouen.



The Court of Appeal of Rouen, France had ruled Aspocomp Group Plc to pay to thirteen former employees of its French Subsidiary, Aspocomp S.A.S., approximately EUR 461'000 and the legal interest. The decision of the Court relates to the claims raised by thirteen former Aspocomp S.A.S. employees.



The ruled compensations do not have an impact on the financial result of the current fiscal year as Aspocomp earlier made a related provision of the sufficient amount. The company does not intend to appeal against the verdict of the Helsinki Court of Appeal.