Kingfield Electronics' facility refurbishment underway

The refurbishment of, UK based, Kingfield Electronics' new 40'000 ft2 manufacturing facility is now finally underway.

Nick Taylor, Managing Director of Kingfield Electronics commented, “After two years of searching for the right building we finally acquired a suitable premises located just 800 yards from our current facility. Work has now started to develop the site into a centre of excellence for electronics manufacturing”.



The large open plan facility will allow Kingfield the opportunity to reorganise the manufacturing processes according to lean manufacturing principles and as part of this migration the company is conducting a number of in-depth value stream mapping programes to ensure to minimise the flow distances and maximise the added value activities.



Dave Bailey, Operations Director said, “The whole of the team are looking forward to moving into the new facility in 2014. The space has allowed us to make some bold process design decisions which will not only allow us to create a visual factory but will also allow us to get everything under one roof with additional space available for further expansion”.