AT&S appoints new CFO

AT&S has appointed Karl M. Asamer as new Chief Financial Officer of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG with effect from 1 April 2014.

Mr Asamer succeeds Thomas Obendrauf, whose tenure as Chief Financial Officer concluded on 31 March 2013.



Mr Asamer comes to AT&S from the Geka Group in Bechhofen, Germany, where he was managing partner. Before that he was responsible for finance at various international automotive and aviation companies.



Karl Asamer's appointment restores the three-strong Management Board team to full strength, with Chairman Andreas Gerstenmayer and Chief Technical Officer Heinz Moitzi working alongside him. "I am delighted to be running AT&S with a full-strength Management Board team once again as we face up to the exciting challenges ahead. I wish Mr Asamer the best possible start in his new role and look forward to working with him," added CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.