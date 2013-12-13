© alexskopje-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 13, 2013
Nortech Systems' CEO to step down
Michael J. Degen will retire as CEO of Nortech Systems on January 1, 2014, and become executive chairman of Nortech’s board. Richard G. Wasielewski will be named president and CEO effective January 1, 2014.
Also on January 1, Nortech’s current director of finance Paula Graff will be promoted to vice president and chief financial officer.
Wasielewski has served as president and chief operating officer since February 2013. He joined Nortech Systems in 2004 as vice president and chief financial officer and was named a senior vice president in 2008. During his tenure, Wasielewski’s responsibilities increased to include managing acquisitions, strategic planning and providing leadership for all Nortech operations.
“I’m grateful to Mike and the board of directors for showing confidence in me with this opportunity to lead Nortech and build on our solid foundation,” Wasielewski said. “We have a strong leadership team, with dedicated and committed employees serving the medical, defense and industrial EMS markets. There is exciting potential for growth and expansion.”
Degen started with Nortech Systems in 1998 as a director; he was named president and CEO in 2002. Under his leadership, the company expanded its manufacturing footprint and service offering by acquiring additional operations in the United States and Mexico.
“I’m pleased with how well everyone at Nortech worked together to strengthen the company’s infrastructure and build a collaborative culture during some challenging economic times and while integrating our acquisitions,” commented Degen.
Paula Graff joined Nortech Systems in May as the director of finance. “During her time at Nortech, Paula has already established herself as a key member of the leadership team,” Wasielewski remarked. “A proven track record in finance and sterling qualifications make Paula extremely well-prepared for this important CFO role.”
Before joining Nortech Systems, Graff was a consultant with Experis, a division of Manpower.
