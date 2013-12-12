© tom-schmucker-dreamstime.com

Samsung loses Korea case to Apple

Samsung went down, leaving Apple the winner in the companies latest legal battle, where Samsung was calling for banning sales of older iPhone and iPad products in South Korea.

I'm not sure what the score is, but the patent-wars between Samsung and Apple seems to be never-ending.



This specific lawsuit was part of the global court battle – dating back to 2011 – when the companies first butted head and Apple sued Samsung over the shape of its products, claiming it was copying the iPhone.



According to the Seoul Central District Court, the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5 and iPad2 does not violate Samsung's patents regarding methods of displaying short messaging. The court ruled against Samsung's damage claim. However, it's not clear wether Samsung will appeal or not, according to a report in The Economic Times.



So this round goes to Apple, lets wait for the bell and see which will take the next.