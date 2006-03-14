iSuppli to host display conference

iSuppli Corp. will host its first-ever Flat Information Displays (FID) Europe 2006 conference in Prague, Czech Republic, on Thursday, Apr. 27.

The newest member of iSuppli's FID family of display business conferences, FID Europe will focus on European-specific trends in display components and systems, in addition to small- and medium-sized display technologies and applications. FID Europe also will cover developments in the television, monitor and digital-signage areas, as well as emerging display technologies and regional market trends.



Key issues to be discussed will include:

- Can growth be sustained in the flat-panel display market?

- What trends are shaping the automotive display market?

- Are digital signs and professional displays the next big things?

- What are the new technologies for industrial displays?

- Is there still room for new competitors in Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLEDs) and other emerging display technologies?

- How do European TV market trends differ from those in other

regions?



iSuppli experts and guests speaking at FID Europe will include:

- Sven Stegemann, product marketing manager, LCD product/technology planning for Sharp Microelectronics Europe.

- Roland Hanel, marketing and business development manager for Optrex Europe.

-Paul Semenza, vice president, consumer and display research for iSuppli.

- Andrew Murray, director, display research for iSuppli Europe.



FID Europe 2006 will be co-located at the Hotel Josef in Prague with iSuppli's 2006 European Briefing Series, which covers semiconductor and procurement issues. The European Briefing Series will be held on Tuesday, Apr. 25 and Wednesday, Apr. 26.