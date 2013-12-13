© binoculars_andres_rodriguez-dreamstime.com

teXet targets Europe

Russian teXet is targeting the European markets with its own tablets, assembled by Foxconn at its Pardubice plant in Czech Republic.

The Russians aim to tackle the market without competing with company's such as Samsung and Apple.. It is not designed for costumers wanting the most high-tech gadget they can get their hand on, instead it focuses on price and lasting quality.



At the moment, Foxconn can produce up to 2000 units per week. However, the company is expecting deliveries of more than 150'000 during next year, according to a report in ihned.cz.