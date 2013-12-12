© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Computrol invests in a third selective solder system from ACE

Computrol has placed an order for its third KISS 103 Selective Solder System from ACE Production.

The new unit will be installed at the Orem, Utah plant after the success with the first two units at the company’s Meridian, Idaho facility.



“We decided to purchase another ACE KISS 103 since we have experienced excellent, consistent results with the first two,” said James Spencer, Engineering Manager at Computrol. “We have been able to significantly reduce the amount of hand soldering we perform, eliminate masking and expensive solder pallets, and increase throughput. The ROI was well worth the cost.”