India court lifts freeze of Nokia's assets

The latest hurdle for the Finns deal with Microsoft has been removed, as an Indian court has accepted the company's appeal to release its Chennai facility.

As previously reported, Nokia was served with a tax demand on March 21, for not deducting tax from the payment made to its parent for the software used in handheld products.



The court asked Nokia to pay a deposit of roughly USD 340 million in a deposit account, however, the tax demand case will continue separately, reports Reuters.