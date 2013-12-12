© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Kimball names new Chief Information Officer

Kimball International has appointed Lonnie P. Nicholson as Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective January 1, 2014.

Nicholson will replace current Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Gary Schwartz who will retire at the end of the year.



Jim Thyen, President and CEO of Kimball International, announced Nicholson’s appointment, saying, “Lonnie brings a well-balanced leadership skillset, honed with a diversification of experiences, into his new role and responsibility, which makes him well-suited for this key leadership position.” Said Thyen, “I know it is deeply rewarding for Gary to have Lonnie – someone he has personally mentored over many years – to be named as his successor and to lead our company in this digital age.”



Nicholson, most recently served as Vice President, Business Analytics, with oversight of strategic application of data analysis, social media and mobile computing in support of the Company’s growth of information management into more “predictive” analysis in order to build greater responsiveness to customer needs and improvement of operational decision-making.



Nicholson joined Kimball’s corporate information technology department in 1986 and has advanced through various technical, operational and management positions leading to his promotion to Vice President.