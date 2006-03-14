PCB | March 14, 2006
Kestrel and Merlin PCB appoints<br>new sales manager
The Kestrel and Merlin PCB Group have appointed Ed Smith as Area Sales Manager. With over 17 years of experience in the PCB industry at ISL, Viasystems and Circatex Ed will develop new business opportunities and provide close support for a wide range of customers with diverse applications in the UK and globally.
Ed commented "I am delighted to be working with the Kestrel and Merlin Group as the services on offer are wide-ranging from single sided to 32 layer and flexible circuits together with comprehensive supply chain services offering the best possible support for our customers".
Kestrel's David Grant said "In these days of often bad news for the PCB industry including the recent closure of Circatex we are very aware of how important it is to provide our customers with a seamless supply chain that is reliable, robust and easy to do business with and, most importantly, here to stay". David and his team, including new Sales Manager Ed Smith, are actively working to assist new customers who have to resource work due to the unfortunate closure of Circatex with tooling transfer and technical support services to maintain supply continuity.
Merlin's managing director Malcolm Shields sees the appointment as a component of the next phase in the continuing success and growth of the company. "Our strategy to develop and establish Merlin Circuit Technology as the niche technology partner of choice has surpassed expectations. Key to our success is our uniquely positioned range of co-ordinated supply chain services. For high technology prototypes and NPI we have Merlin's quick turn around service. In parallel, sister company Kestrel International, formed in 1995, seamlessly provides medium to high volume product from the very best manufacturers in low cost regions with outstanding service and support from our engineering and logistics centres based in the UK".
"With the appointment of Ed Smith and our continual investment in new equipment and services we look forward to the future with tremendous confidence and this can only be positive for the industry in general".
