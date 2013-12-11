© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

HALO Electronics opens new Chinese production facility

HALO opens new production facility in the Guangxi region of China to reduce leadtimes and increase manufacturing capacity.

HALO Electronics has opened a new manufacturing facility in the Guangxi region of China. The new facility provides an improved Business Continuity Plan (BCP), and the goal of reducing lead times by load balancing production between the two manufacturing facilities. The same quality system used in HALO’s Zhong Shan plant has been implemented in the new site.



The new plant is now in full production producing standard catalog discrete SMD transformers and select custom products. The plant is ISO9001 certified and UL recognized for Functional Insulation transformers.



“Over time, HALO will expand the production capabilities such that most HALO products can be built in this plant, further increasing the flexibility in load balancing our production requirements,” said Jeffrey Heaton, Vice President of HALO Electronics.