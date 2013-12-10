© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

AVIC Tech signs technology collaboration agreement with TWI

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) to advance welding and joining research capabilities in collaboration with TWI.

The collaboration will focus on the innovation and application of advanced research in novel welding and coating technologies, along with additive manufacturing. The initiative is part of AVIC’s drive for technology advancement through co-operation with key international partner organisations.



AVIC Tech will join TWI as an Industrial Member in an agreement which will see an exchange of knowledge and knowhow between teams of materials engineers from both organisations. The opportunities for innovation and extended research will focus on technologies specific to the advancement of aviation engineering together with software development, and training support.



Beijing-based AVIC Tech employs more than 12'000 members of staff across China, engaged in aero engineering disciplines covering aerodynamics; strength; materials; manufacturing; standards; metrology; measurement and control, and information technology. The company is planning to establish seven new innovation centres to drive and support its current laboratory activities.



Mr. Zhanbing Xu, Vice President of AVIC said: “We are pleased to extend our collaboration with TWI. This will allow us to develop more advanced technologies together. We look forward to our collaborations in future.”



Chief Executive of TWI, Dr Christoph Wiesner, said: “This is an unprecedented opportunity for our specialists to work alongside development scientists at one of the largest aviation groups in the world. We are looking forward to supporting AVIC Tech as it scopes the development its new innovation centres to study advanced materials joining and manufacturing technologies.”