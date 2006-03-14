Aspocomp starts incentive plan

The Board of Directors has decided on a new share-based incentive plan of 2006 directed to the Group key personnel. The incentive plan is directed to approximately 12 key employees in the senior management of the company.

The plan agreed by the Board of Directors will be implemented if the General Meeting of Shareholders decides to issue the 2006 stock options. The potential reward from the plan will be paid in 2007 partly in the company's shares and partly in cash payment. The proportion to be paid in cash will cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward. The reward includes a prohibition to transfer the shares within two years from the end of the earning period. The potential reward from the plan will be based on the Group's key figure Earnings per share (EPS).



Related to the incentive plans of 2006, the CEO and the executive committee of the company must own the company's shares in a certain proportion to their annual gross salary as long as the employment or service in the Group continues.



The Board's proposal for issuing stock options, including appendices, has been published today as an appendix to the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.