Cicor realigns business structure

Cicor Group adapts its organizational structure to market conditions. The number of divisions will be reduced from four to two. The changes will take effect on 1 January 2014.

The Cicor Printed Circuit Boards and Cicor Microelectronics divisions will be merged into the division „Advanced Microelectronics & Substrates (AMS)“. The new division will be headed by Pascal Keller, Executive Vice President, who has successfully been leading the Cicor Printed Circuit Boards division since 2009



The ME Division achieved only small progress over the last two years, but in part this slow progress reflects the changes within the Microelectronic market. Efficiency improvement in the supporting processes such as sourcing and logistics is also target of the merger.



The Cicor Electronic Solutions and Cicor Asia divisions will be merged into the Division "Electronic Solutions". The division will be headed by Erich Trinkler, Executive Vice President, who has successfully been leading the Cicor Electronic Solutions division since 2011.



Gim Hong Sng, current Executive Vice President of the Asia division, and Heinz Gloor, current Executive Vice President of the Microelectronics division, take on new roles within the Cicor group as of 1 January 2014 and will no longer be part of the Group Executive Board.