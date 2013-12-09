© peter gudella dreamstime.com

EADS plans to cut up to 6'000 jobs

European aerospace company EADS is said to plan mass layoffs in Europe. Between 5'000 and 6'000 jobs are to be cut in a restructuring program.

Media agency Reuters - citing a French media report - states that, although the number is large, EADS does not anticipate any layoffs. Job reductions targets are to be met through voluntary redundancies and transfers. Employees nearing retirement or the end of their temporary contracts would not be replaced.



The headquarters Cassidian in Unterschleissheim is to be closed and all activity is to be transferred to Ottobrunn. The Parisian offices are also under restructuring.