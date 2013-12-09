© solstudio dreamstime.com

Infineon leads in Power Semiconductor Segment

Infineon Technologies AG remained the world's leading supplier of power semiconductors – for the tenth time in a row.

This was the result of a study by the North American market research institute IHS Inc. In an overall declining market Infineon held a market share of 11.8 percent compared with 12 percent in the previous year, the survey concludes. The company's number two competitor Toshiba had a market share of 7.1 percent, followed by Mitsubishi with 6.9 percent.



It is notable that Infineon's lead over its second-place competitor increased from 3.8 to 4.7 percentage points in a year-on-year comparison. During the 2012 study period, the market volume for power semiconductors dropped by nearly 16 percent to US Dollar 15 billion.



"Power semiconductors are an indispensable part of everyday life. This market is highly significant for us and we have increased our lead over our competitors," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. "We will do everything possible to defend our leading role with product innovations and system solutions." Due to its many years of experience and extensive understanding of highly diverse customer applications, Infineon can offer products, solutions and services that enable customers to be faster and more successful than with the products of competitors.