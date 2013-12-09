© richard-thomas-dreamstime.com

Icape - 'conflict-free minerals' compliant!

PCB trader Icape Group is now full compliant to the “conflict-free minerals” regulation.

Is your company compliant to the “conflict-free minerals” regulation, currently in deployment in US and very soon in Europe? Icape Group is, and if you aren’t, or haven’t heard about this topic before, the text below may be of interest to you.



In July 2010, US President Obama signed the “Dodd-Frank Act.” Section 1502 requires companies to file disclosures and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to the use of tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold in their products, whether they contain so-called “conflict materials” sourced from mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (“DRC”) or adjoining countries.



This topic has gained attention as an issue for electronics manufacturers who could be held responsible for indirectly financing human rights abuses through the purchase and use of these “conflict minerals”.



In the US, ALL electronic manufacturers and their suppliers are requested to be compliant to this regulation by the beginning of 2014.



In addition to U.S. regulations, the European Union (EU) Commission is expected to propose a similar legislation by Q1 2014. Aiming to enable companies to source conflict-free minerals, the EICC (Electronic Industry Code of Conduct) and GeSI (Global e-Sustainability Initiative) joint working group has created a “Conflict Minerals Reporting Template”.



Anticipating this forthcoming request, since tin and gold are extensively used in PCBs, Icape has agreed with all of its major PCB suppliers to complete and sign the EICC – GeSI Conflict Minerals Reporting Template. In addition, Icape will continuously monitor the strict respect to this regulation through its annual on-site audit procedure, a press releae states.



“We are very pleased with this achievement” said Mr. Duy NGUYEN, Icape Group Quality & Engineering Director, “when purchasing PCBs from Icape Group, our customers, whether they are in US, Europe or elsewhere in the world, can now demonstrate this compliance and be on the safe side towards the regulatory authorities.”