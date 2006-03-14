Frost & Sullivan awards healthcare leaders

Frost & Sullivan honoured leaders of the healthcare industry at its 2006 Excellence in Healthcare Awards Banquet held in London on March 13th, 2006.

Over 15 Awards were bestowed at a glittering banquet which honoured companies for their exceptional performance across a variety of healthcare sectors including life sciences, medical technologies and pharmaceuticals.



Mr. Gary Jeffrey, the European Director of Operations, Frost & Sullivan and Mr. Sumit Sharma, Practice Director, Healthcare (EMEA), Frost & Sullivan welcomed the banquet attendees. "One of Frost & Sullivan's main aims is to acknowledge outstanding industry achievements and demonstration of best practices by presenting Awards to top companies in regional and global markets," said Mr. Jeffrey. "Our industry experts recognise the diligence and innovation required to implement a successful business plan and excel in the increasingly competitive global

marketplace."



Mr. Martin Bryant and Dr. Amarpreet Dhiman of the EMEA Healthcare team at Frost & Sullivan delivered the keynote speeches. While examining 'The Medical Imaging Industry: Moving Towards a Solutions-based Approach', Mr. Bryant noted, "Decreasing opportunities for large profit margins on medical imaging equipment are being accompanied by a renewed focus on medical imaging professional services. These services represent a unique opportunity for profit, with the merging of product and service into an overall solution offering set to drive revenue growth."



Dr. Amarpreet Dhiman analysed one of the most defining trends of the current healthcare scenario - 'Outsourcing - The Changing Face for Pharma and Biotech'. "In the face of rising profit pressures, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are increasingly turning to outsourcing business processes, as a way to gain access to innovative new ideas, maximise the use of existing resources and streamline their cost-benefit ratios. Outsourcing of critical R&D is one of the ways in which the companies are tackling a massive productivity gap," observed Dr. Dhiman.



The following is the complete list of companies that were awarded at the function:



2005 Technology Innovation Award - Eppendorf AG

2005 Technology Leadership Award - Philips Speech Recognition Systems

2005 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award - Agfa-Gevaert Group

2005 Product Innovation Award - Rogan Delft B.V.

2005 Market Leadership Award - SAP

2005 Customer Service Leadership Award - Dade Behring

2005 Market Penetration Leadership Award - MerLion Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd.

2005 Customer Service Leadership Award - Eastman Kodak Company's Health Group

2005 Technology & Innovation Excellence Award - Draeger Medical Systems Inc.

2005 Growth Strategy Leadership Award - VEPRO AG Germany

2005 Product Innovation Award - Bruker Daltonics Inc.

2005 Technology Leadership Award- Topas Advanced Polymers

2006 Product Differentiation Innovation Award - Microlife AG

2005 Customer Service Innovation Award- Agfa Healthcare

2006 Product Line Strategy Award - c.a.r.u.s. Information Technology AG

2005 Product Innovation Award - Point Of Care Testing Ltd.