Huawei holds #1 position

For the third quarter of 2013 Huawei maintained its #1 rank in RAN market share at 28.1%, down 3 points from 2Q 2013 and up 3.8 points from the year-ago quarter.

Top 5 RAN Vendor Q3 2013 Market Share

Rank Vendor Share #1 Huawei 28.1% #2 Ericsson 21.8% #3 Alcatel-Lucent 16.9% #4 NSN 14.9% #5 Samsung 9.5%

Meanwhile Alcatel-Lucent increased its RAN revenue by 20.1% sequentially to gain the #3 spot ahead of NSN which dropped to #4 with RAN revenues slightly ahead of normal seasonality for the market. Ericsson maintained its #2 rank position with RAN revenues in line with normal seasonality.According to ABI Research estimates Samsung posted the largest sequential growth in RAN revenues this quarter at 44.6% which is also 101.4% ahead of the year-ago quarter.“Alcatel-Lucent’s results were due to strong growth in LTE driven by the US market in addition to positive trends in both the APAC and EMEA regions with LTE revenues more than doubling year-over-year, thanks to the company's LTE overlay strategy,” says Nick Marshall principal analyst.According to NSN its YoY decrease in mobile broadband revenue was primarily due to lower sales in WCDMA, GSM, and CDMA. LTE revenue was flat this quarter as higher sales in North America, Europe and Latin America offset lower sales in Japan and Korea.“Samsung’s #5 ranked position is unchanged from the previous quarter but the company also attributes its large sequential growth in RAN revenue to increased LTE sales in overseas markets,” continues Marshall.ABI Research has estimated the market share for the top 5 vendors and this is shown in the table below.