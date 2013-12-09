© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Elekonta and Schweizer agree on partnership

Elekonta Marek GmbH & Co. KG and Schweizer Electronic AG have concluded an agreement on a cooperation in the prototype segment for innovative Printed Circuit Board (PCB) solutions.

Via the cooperation with Schweizer, Elekonta, a company focussing on prototype manufacturing of PCBs, expands its service for existing customers. Following the successful execution of prototypes, these customers will then have the option of having Schweizer produce mid-size and high-volume series. Schweizer’s customers, on the other hand, will be offered a second source for the production of samples via Elekonta, states a press release.



Initially, Elekonta and Schweizer will focus on HDI, thick copper, HF and impedance-controlled PCBs.



„The new partnership will ensure that technology samples can later on be produced in ad- equate quality and reliability in high volumes” says Christian Rössle, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Schweizer.



And Lars Presche, Managing Director with Elekonta Marek, adds: “Via this cooperation we would like to generate for our customers an additional value-add in the product life cycle and to counter the continuously growing trade business”.