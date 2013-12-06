© morgenstjerne dreamstime.com

Plexus invests USD 3M in Idaho

Plexus Corp. is to invest USD 3 million to expand operations in it's Boise Microelectronics Center of Excellence in Nampa, Idaho.

This investment will triple the size of the ISO 7, Class 10,000 compliant, cleanroom facility and upgrade specialized manufacturing equipment.



Todd Kelsey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, "The sophistication and complexity of our customers' products continue to evolve. One example of this evolution is the incorporation of microelectronics to reduce size while enhancing functionality. Plexus' investment in our Microelectronics Center of Excellence further augments our ability to provide product miniaturization solutions developed over the past 10 years. Our microelectronics manufacturing expertise, combined with the remainder of our unique Product Realization Value Stream services, creates competitive advantages for our customers as they incorporate complex technologies within their products."



Andy Edgin, Microelectronics Business Director, commented, "The expansion of our microelectronics capability not only increases our capacity to meet our customers' demands, but also includes equipment upgrades that enhance our service offering. With this investment, we are implementing continuous flow manufacturing methods directly within the cleanroom and increasing the speed and accuracy of our equipment to align with the latest microelectronics technologies. In addition to our investment in facilities and equipment, we continue to enhance our team's capabilities by adding talented engineering and technical resources that align with our product development engineers to offer a full suite of solutions. These changes will deliver significant gains in efficiencies and provide additional flexibility for our customers."



Construction of the facility expansion has already begun with expected completion during the fiscal second quarter of 2014.