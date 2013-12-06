© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Phoenix Contact's investment plans in Poland

Phoenix Contact is planning an expansion in Poland. The company is building another warehouse and production facility.

The Polish production facility in Nowy Tomysl will be seeing several investments being made during the coming years. Next year, the company will build a fully automated warehouse. During 2015, the plan is to construct a new production facility as well as an office building, which will house the company's design unit, local media reports.