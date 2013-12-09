© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Sabtech CEO Michael Carter buys firm

Sabtech's CEO. Michael Carter, has acquired the privately held company. Mr. Carter acquired 100 percent of Sabtech stock.

"This is an exciting time for Sabtech as we further our penetration into the military and defense markets with new technology in both electronic hardware and software. As the recognized leader in data I/O, systems and software, Sabtech is well positioned to continue providing state-of-the-art technologies to the defense markets, as well as aggressively expand into industrial markets. Such expansion is a natural extension of our business, since our proven technologies are easily transferrable to the commercial sector," said Michael Carter.



Sabtech's core business will still concentrate on the command, control, communications, computers, combat, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) market; however, with the development of new technology, the company has identified market opportunities in industrial controls, factory automation and telecommunications. "Sabtech has been executing on an aggressive new product development plan, which has added to our core competencies," said Carter.