Indium celebrates 72nd anniversary

In March 1934, Indium Corporation was founded in Utica, NY, USA. From a start-up business in a garage in Utica, NY, Dr. William S. Murray (President), J. Robert Dyer, Jr. (Vice President) and Daniel Gray (Research), revolutionized the solder and indium chemical worlds.

For the past 72 years, Indium Corporation has been a manufacturer of standard and specialty solders, Pb-free alloys, and solder fabrications, including: solder pastes, solder wire, solder ribbon, solder foil, solder preforms, and solder fluxes. The company also produces thermal interface materials, underfill materials, die-attach materials, and related polymers for the electronics assembly industry. In addition, Indium Corporation is the world¹s premiere refiner, producer, and fabricator of

indium and indium chemicals.



Today, with manufacturing facilities in China, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the USA, and with sales offices at several locations throughout the world, Indium Corporation continues to provide customers with the comprehensive solutions that combine award-winning products, an extensive

knowledge and service base, and technologies to optimize finished goods reliability.



Indium Corporation is ISO-9001 registered, and is a three-time Frost & Sullivan Award-winner.