© ragsac19-dreamstime.com

Kongsberg: corporate management team changes

Hege Skryseth will be appointed as a new member of the corporate management team responsible for strategic skills and talent development and strategic marketing/communications.

Skryseth previously worked as CEO of Microsoft Norway and began her work at Kongsberg during the autumn of 2013.



“Kongsberg continuously increases its international presence and as a knowledge based group. We look forward to utilizing Hege’s extensive knowledge and international experience in our team in areas important to our further development,” CEO Walter Qvam says.



In addition the following adjustments will be made concerning the corporate management team:



Johnny Løcka will take on a new role for the group’s property portfolio, industry and government relations in the Kongsberg region and emergency preparedness and security.



In addition to her present role as Corporate Compliance Officer, Lene Svenne will also take on the responsibility of corporate risk management.