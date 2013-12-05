© pengyou93-dreamstime.com

Electronics manufacturers exhibit cautious optimism

Order intake for manufacturer of electronic assemblies (in-house as well as EMS providers) increased sequentially during the 3Q/2013 by 4.8 percent, reports the industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.

The turnover also increased sequentially by 4.1 percent. Revenue per working day however decreased sequentially by four percent.



The share of new orders coming from abroad increased slightly from the previous quarter to 32.8 percent. Revenues also benefitted from export; the share here stands at 30.5 percent. The material and raw material costs for production were higher than previous, which means that this increased export was accompanied by low margins.



The trend indicator book-to -bill ratio reached a value of 1.10. The number of employees rose slightly by 0.8 percent.