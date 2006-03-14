Suppliers follows Nokia to India

Nokias new facility in Chennai India has just been inaugurated and as much as ten of Nokia's suppliers are likely to follow and establish their facilities nearby.

Aspocomp for instance, has already committed $70 million to be invested in facilities at the Nokia Telecom Industry Park. The same goes for the mechanics supplier Perlos which has invested some $12 million in their facility at the park.



"We estimate that India will become the world's second biggest mobile device market when measured by volumes in the year 2010," Nokia Chairman and CEO Jorma Ollila. told EETimes.