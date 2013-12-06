© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Executive changes at Bombardier Aerospace

Bombardier Aerospace appoints Raymond Jones as its new Senior Vice President of sales, marketing and asset management, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

This appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Jones was most recently Vice President, Worldwide Strategic Accounts for Bombardier Business Aircraft.



"Ray Jones will bring solid experience and insight to his new role as head of sales at Bombardier Commercial Aircraft," said Mike Arcamone, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "With a proven record of success at Bombardier Business Aircraft, notably with large fleet operators, Ray also has a truly international background. I am confident he will bring a global perspective to his new role, and will lead the commercial aircraft sales and marketing team to open new markets around the world."



Mr. Jones has been selling business jets for Bombardier Business Aircraft for the past 10 years. In 2007, he was appointed Regional Vice President for Europe and in 2008, Vice President of International Sales. In 2011, he took on his most recent role as head of Worldwide Strategic Accounts.



Mr. Jones will replace Chet Fuller, who is leaving Bombardier at the end of the year to pursue other career opportunities.