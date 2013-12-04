© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

GPV in Bangkok is not affected by the current civil unrest

Danish EMS-provider, GPV, has issued an update in regards to the current situation in Bangkok, Thailand.

The current civil unrest down town Bangkok has not affected the GPV business in regards to production, logistics, export, travel or customer visits.



GPV is situated in the Bangpoo Industrial Estate, Samutprakarn, around 30 km from down town Bangkok.